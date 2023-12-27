Yogi govt purchases 28.17 lakh tonnes paddy

Lucknow, Dec 27 The Uttar Pradesh government has, so far, purchased 28.17 lakh tonnes of paddy from 4,21557 farmers and Rs 5,253 crore has been paid.

There are 5,204 purchase centres operational in the state currently where over 1 lakh tonnes of paddy is being purchased each day.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has said the centres should remain functional till every farmer has sold their paddy. In addition to this, he said that it should be ensured that payment is made to farmers within 48 hours of purchase.

The chief minister was also informed that there was no shortage of bale bags for paddy purchase with 2.06 lakh bags available against a demand of 1.88 lakh.

Assessing the status of food distribution, Yogi Adityanath said electronic weight scales with ePOS machines to guarantee accurate weighing should be implemented effectively. He said consumers should be made aware of the process of distribution, including biometric verification, following which they should immediately get their quota.

“There is a plan to construct 5,654 Annapurna Bhawans or model fair price shops, with 75 shops designated for each district. Construction has commenced on 3,472 model fair price shops while 527 have already been completed,” said the government spokesperson.

To improve single-stage doorstep delivery, the government has made arrangements to deliver ration directly from the warehouse to the kotedar.

“This should continue smoothly. Route charts must be prepared for all development blocks in the state considering the geographical location of the shops. Necessary arrangements for small and large vehicles should be made based on actual need. The new contract for vehicle GPS systems should be made in accordance with single-stage delivery,” the chief minister directed.

In the event of any irregularities by a kotedar or any other personnel, strict action should be taken against such individuals, the chief minister said.

“Farmers have benefited from the effort of purchasing Shree Anna or millets at minimum support price. So far this year, more than Rs 646 crore has been paid by purchasing 2.92 lakh tonnes of millet from over 55,000 farmers,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor