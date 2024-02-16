Yogi govt resolves to eradicate filariasis in UP by 2026

Lucknow, Feb 16 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2026, aligning with the Central government’s goal to achieve nationwide elimination by 2027. Globally, the target for eliminating this disease has been set for 2030.

The state government has initiated a door-to-door administration of anti-filarial medications across several districts as part of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign.

The initiative aims to reach every household in the state in the battle against the debilitating disease.

As a result of effective monitoring by Chief Minister Adityanath, within the first four days of the door-to-door campaign itself, about 20 per cent of people have taken the medicine. This campaign will run until February 28, an official statement noted.

Simultaneously, identified patients receive specialised training and support through the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) programme. Those with mild infections benefit from a regimen of regular medication and exercise, facilitating their continuous recovery.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the healthcare teams not only to distribute the medication, but also to educate the populace, emphasising the importance of awareness in achieving the campaign’s goals.

Since he assumed office in 2017, Yogi Adityanath has embarked on a crusade against numerous serious diseases prevalent in the state. His proactive stance has led to a significant turnaround, with Uttar Pradesh being now free from many diseases that once afflicted its populace, the statement added.

In various districts across the state, alongside receiving anti-filarial medication, people are actively seeking to enhance their understanding of this disease.

Communities in areas such as Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia, and Barabanki have displayed keen interest in learning about the potential side effects of the medication.

According to the statement, the health teams are assuring the populace that the anti-filarial medication is entirely safe, despite occasional symptoms like headache, body pain, fever, vomiting, rashes, and itching, which typically subside on their own. They emphasise the importance of consuming the medication after a meal to maximize its effectiveness and minimise any discomfort.

In areas like Lucknow, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, and Hamirpur, initial hesitancy towards taking the medication has been observed among some individuals. However, after receiving information from the health teams, many have willingly come forward to receive the treatment.

State Program Officer for Filariasis Ramesh Singh Thakur said that the MDA campaign aims to administer medication to a total of 3,60,25,891 individuals.

Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, is a chronic and incurable disease that severely impacts the lymphatic system. This intricate network of vessels, organs, and specialised cells is profoundly impacted by filariasis infection, with symptoms often manifesting 10-15 years after contraction.

Concealing symptoms can exacerbate the condition, making it imperative to seek timely assistance from Ayushman Arogya Mandir or government health centres to access the array of benefits extended by the Yogi government’s progressive schemes.

Currently, there are 51 districts in the state grappling with filariasis. The ongoing campaign is operational in 17 of these districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor