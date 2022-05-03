Yogi govt set to transform health sector in 2 yrs

Lucknow, May 3 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has chalked out a time-bound strategy to transform health sector in the state.

Health is one of the top priorities of the Chief Minister and he has directed health authorities to leave no stone unturned to make quality healthcare accessible to people.

According to a state government spokesman, the health department is equalising the ratio of doctors and nurses in the next two years through creation of more posts for nurses.

Currently, the doctors far outnumber nurses in the state as the sanctioned posts for the latter is half compared to that of doctors.

The sanctioned posts for doctors as well as nurses stand at 19,011 and 9,569, respectively.

Furthermore, the state government plans to build world-class hospitals on international and interstate borders so that people on both sides of the borders can benefit from them.

The spokesman said that the Yogi government also plans to build seven 50-bedded hospitals in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad districts, in addition to 25 primary health centres in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Meerut and Mirzapur, as well as 23 community health facilities in Gorakhpur, Pratapgarh and Ghazipur.

Besides, it seeks to provide health insurance cover to the auto drivers, health 'sakhis' and Anganwadi workers under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The government will also collect information about the proposed beneficiary workers from the Departments of Women's Welfare, Urban Development and Transport.

The Yogi government has also set an ambitious target of providing dialysis and CT scan facilities in all the 75 districts in the next couple of years.

In five years, it aims to bring down maternal mortality rate of the state from 167 to 100; infant mortality rate from 41 to 28; neo-natal mortality rate from 30 to 20 and total fertility rate from 2.4 to 2.0.

The government also seeks to eradicate tuberculosis through raising awareness of people about the disease, identification of patients and their treatment as well as bringing down the fatality rate from the disease.

