Yogi govt to develop Lalitpur Bulk Drug Pharma Park as a pharma hub

Lucknow, July 5 The Yogi Adityanath government has initiated plans to equip the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Lalitpur with world-class common infrastructure facilities (CIF).

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has commenced preparations for the park's development, said a government spokesman.

In this sequence, UPSIDA has issued a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of the park. This strategic move aims to establish the park as a hub for manufacturing crucial components like 'Key Starting Materials' (KSM) and 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients' (API), pivotal for the pharmaceutical sector's advancement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for this project is to develop the area to meet the country's pharma needs. The goal is to produce high-quality, affordable medicines and increase India's self-reliance in bulk drug production. To achieve this, the development of the Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur is being promoted.

Notably, the park will be developed over an area of 1,120 acres under the PPP model. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued to attract global leaders in the pharma sector for the development of the Lalitpur Bulk Drug Park.

According to the action plan prepared for the park's development, the path will be paved for the development of large-scale industrial townships, sectoral-specific industrial parks and other industrial areas.

As per the EOI issued by UPSIDA, a developer agency will be determined to complete all these development works.

It is worth mentioning that the Lalitpur Bulk Drug Pharma Park will be connected to world-class basic infrastructure and excellent connectivity through road and rail networks, ensuring convenient logistics and smooth transportation.

The park will serve as a state manufacturing powerhouse for the pharma sector

The Lalitpur Bulk Drug Pharma Park will also serve as the state manufacturing powerhouse for pharmaceutical products. Additionally, it will serve as an incubator for emerging pharmaceutical and bulk drug manufacturing industries in Lalitpur. It will be equipped with several world-class facilities, including standard practices like Zero Liquid Discharge for chemical discharge management.

The park will be equipped with solid waste management and incinerator facilities, a stormwater drainage network, common solvent storage systems, and solvent recovery and distillation plants. It will include steam generation with inclusive cooling towers, common warehouses, dedicated power stations and distribution systems, and facilities for raw, portable, and demineralized water.

Additionally, advanced laboratory testing centre, emergency response centre, hazardous operation audit centre, and a Centre of Excellence will also be developed here.

