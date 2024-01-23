Yogi govt to honour two achievers on UP Day

Lucknow, Jan 23 Yogi Adityanath government will honour two personalities, who have brought laurels to the state, on Uttar Pradesh Day.

The government will confer the ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’ on eminent scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who played a crucial role in the Chandrayan Mission as the Mission Director of Mission Moon at Lucknow's Mission Directorate, and Naveen Tiwari, noted entrepreneur from Kanpur, who is regularly featured on covers of magazines like Forbes and Fortune.

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who belongs to Lucknow, played a crucial role in the development of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyan. She also served as the Deputy Operations Director for this mission. Mangalyan was one of ISRO's greatest achievements, making India the fourth country in the world to reach Mars.

Ritu completed her B.Sc. in Physics from Lucknow University. She was a research scholar at Lucknow University for six months. During the Annual Convocation in 2019, Lucknow University presented her with the prestigious D.Sc. (Honorary Doctorate) degree.

Karidhal has been working for ISRO since 1997. She also obtained a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Eminent entrepreneur Naveen Tewari, a resident of Kanpur, who is regularly featured on the covers of magazines like Forbes and Fortune, has created two unicorns and given India its first unicorn.

He has established the world's largest independent mobile ad tech platform, connecting local businesses in Uttar Pradesh and India with national and international audiences. His lock screen software is present on more than 40 crore smartphones globally.

Entrepreneur Naveen has established his presence in 26 countries, positioning India on the global stage. He has directly employed 3000 people while giving employment to thousands indirectly.

