Yogi govt to host music competitions from village to state level

Lucknow, Dec 7 The Uttar Pradesh government will now organise music competitions at village, district and state levels under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Parv: Hamari Sanskriti-Hamari Pehchan’ programme.

The competition, which will be organised from December 25 to January 26, seeks to provide a platform to classical and folk artists from the state and promote the state’s cultural heritage.

UP chief secretary DS Mishra said that officials had been directed to start preparations for the event, including the setting up of a portal dedicated to the competition.

Those willing to participate in the event should be allowed to register online and, on the spot, he said.

At the programme venues, facilities like a help desk, sound technicians and musicians and certification would be provided.

According to the government spokesman, the competition will first be held at the village, panchayat and tehsil levels between December 25 and December 30.

From January 1 to 5, those selected at the tehsil level will compete at the district level. Those shortlisted at this level will go on to compete at the state level in Lucknow between January 10 and 15.

The winners will participate in the UP Festival on January 23.

