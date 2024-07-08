Yogi govt to nurture 948 heritage trees in UP

Lucknow, July 8 As part of its decision to preserve the state's cultural heritage, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will nurture 948 heritage trees through the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme.

As many as 28 species of trees that are more than 100 years old have been designated as "heritage trees."

These trees are spread over all the 75 districts of the state.

There are a maximum of 99 heritage trees in Varanasi, 53 in Prayagraj, 37 in Hardoi, 35 in Ghazipur, and 34 in Unnao.

The Yogi government is raising awareness among the general public by conserving the endangered tree species and trees connected to mythological/historical events, special people, monuments, religious traditions, and beliefs.

Guidelines have been given for the selection and documentation of heritage trees by the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

A government Spokesperson said that a ‘Heritage Tree Garden’ will also be developed to grow saplings of these trees.

More than 100-year-old trees, belonging to 28 species, and situated in non-forest areas (community land) have been designated as 'heritage trees' by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board.

These include Aru, Arjun, Mango, Tamarind, Kaim, Kareel, Kusum, Khirni, Shami, Gamhar, Gular, Chitwan, Chilbil, Jamun, Neem, Adansonia, Pakad, Peepal, Peelu, Banyan, Mahua, Mahogany, Mysore Banyan, Sheesham, Sal, Semal, Haldu and Tumal.

There are 422 Peepal and 363 Banyan trees.

The heritage tree category includes trees related to the spiritual and freedom movement.

In Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 19 trees have been designated as heritage trees.

It also includes, mother trees of Dussehri and Langra mangoes in Lucknow and Varanasi, Bachan Imli in Fatehpur, Imli tree in Imlitala temple complex in Mathura, Karil tree in Pratapgarh, Adansonia tree in Barabanki, Pakad tree in Hapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, Bodhi tree of Sarnath, Peepal tree of Ambedkar Nagar, famous as Baba Jharkhand and Peepal tree associated with freedom movement at Ordinance Cloth Factory Shahjahanpur.

Under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, ‘Heritage Tree Gardens’ will be established in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh to raise awareness about the identified heritage trees among the state's residents.

These gardens will be created in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Mathura, Sitapur, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur.

In each garden, a plant, twig, or branch propagated from a heritage tree will be mandatorily planted. The remaining plants will be species of local importance.

Approximately eight hectares of land will be needed for this initiative.

Among the special heritage trees in the Yogi government, the Adansonia tree of the Jhunsi (Prayagraj) mentioned by the Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, the Peelu tree located in the Ter Kadamba temple complex, and Nidhi Van of Mathura, Akshayavat in the Prayagraj fort, Banyan tree located at Valmiki Ashram in Unnao district, places popular as Luv Kush Birthplace and Janki Kund.

Along with that, the banyan tree located in NBRI Lucknow and Mahamaya Devi Temple Complex, Ghaziabad, associated with the first freedom struggle, are being included.

