Yogi govt to provide uninterrupted power supply in UP on Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply between March 7-9 in view of the festival of Holi.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) Chairman M Devraj instructed all DISCOM (power distribution) officials in the state in this regard.

"As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, clear instructions have been given to the DISCOM officials to ensure that everyone gets uninterrupted electricity during this period. Action should be taken immediately on the toll-free number information," Devraj said.

UPPCL Chairman stated that all the Managing Directors have been directed to take the necessary actions to ensure a cut-free uninterrupted power supply in their DISCOM.

The officials have also been directed to take immediate action on the supply-related information received on the 1912 toll-free number. They have been warned against any kind of negligence in this. The distribution officers have been directed to carry out their respective responsibilities.

The Managing Director should conduct effective monitoring at his level, and all officers engaged in distribution should constantly be on alert.

M Devraj said that if there is any problem in the power supply at the local level, it should be resolved as soon as possible.

( With inputs from ANI )

