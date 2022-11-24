Yogi Govt will rate nursing, paramedical institutions to improve quality

The State Medical Faculty has now decided to carry out an annual evaluation of nursing and paramedical institutes as part of 'Mission Niramayah', which has been launched by the Yogi Adityanath government with the aim of improving Uttar Pradesh's health infrastructure and preparing more workforce for the future.

In this, the selected institutes will be evaluated on their teaching, pedagogy, availability of infrastructure, and behavioural skills of the students. Assessment will be done by an independent agency, and the responsibility for this task has been entrusted to the Quality Council of India (QCI).

It is worth mentioning that under the able leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the health system in the state is continuously moving towards new heights. Stepping up the effort, CM Yogi launched 'Mission Niramaya' on October 22 to further strengthen the medical sector and increase the capacity of health workers.

Through this mission, various efforts are being made to work together with nursing and paramedical institutions to improve the quality of medical education.

Rating will be released in the first quarter of 2023

QCI has already developed a comprehensive online self-assessment form in collaboration with technical partners of medical education. This form will be filled and submitted online by all the institutes, after which the QCI team will physically assess all the institutes across the state and on the basis of the same, the final rating will be started by the end of first quarter of 2023.

Will help students to decide for a good institute

Giving out information regarding this, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar said that this is one of the many initial and very important steps taken towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as a hub of healthcare manpower under 'Mission Niramayah'.

On the one hand, prospective nursing and paramedical students can choose a quality institute with the help of the ratings of the institutions. Additionally, it will aid in identifying the areas where these institutions need to strengthen, he continued.

Will improve the quality of institutions

According to Alok Kumar, in order to improve the standard of institutes throughout the state, the institutes that are doing below average would be mentored by the institutes which are performing better. "Any institution that wants to reevaluate itself once rectification is made may do so whenever it wants for a maximum of three years at its own expense."

Efforts to improve the standards of institutions

Special Secretary, Medical Education Department Durga Shakti Nagpal said that this step would go a long way in creating an institutional framework for continuous quality improvement among nursing and paramedical institutions.

"We will continue our initiatives and efforts under Mission Niramaya to create such an environment and system where these institutions will be able to improve as well as raise their standards. The complete process of rating is registered in the form of rating guidelines which can be downloaded from the official website of the State Medical Faculty," she remarked.

( With inputs from ANI )

