Yogi, Nadda, Bommai reach Gandhinagar for Bhupendra Patel's oath-taking ceremony

Leaders from different BJP-led states and Union Ministers have already reached the venue for the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar today.

Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.

Talking to the reporters at the airport, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said, "We've come here to celebrate the victory of Gujarat. In partnership, we are very much confident of winning polls (in Nagaland).''

"The Gujarat result will be repeated (in Karnataka). Gujarat's victory sends a message to all state governments that if you do development work then pro-incumbency can happen," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP National President J P Nadda, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Smriti Irani, have already reached the venue. Pramod said, ''For the first time, BJP has got such a massive victory in Gujarat. I congratulate all party workers of Gujarat.''

Having faith in the party high command, BJP MLA Hardik Patel said, ''I am a very young MLA. I only believe in working for the party. BJP will decide who they want to keep in the cabinet. I will happily accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give me.''

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.As per sources, about 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day, along with Bhupendra Patel and will take charge of their respective offices, the very next day.

( With inputs from ANI )

