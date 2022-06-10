Yogi now puts spotlight on rural tourism in UP

Lucknow, June 10 After pushing for religious tourism, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now fixing the spotlight on rural tourism.

According to a state government spokesman, the tourism department will be engaging a panel of experts and consultants to identify one or two villages in each district near prominent tourism places in that city and create a rich bouquet of rural tourism.

Gorakhpur's Aurangabad village, famous for terracotta, and Malihabad in Lucknow which is famous for Dasheri mangoes, may get pinned on global tourism map.

"In the days to come, one can hope to explore some hidden gems within the state and experience the richness of local crafts, folk music, cuisine, organic farming, farm stays, herbal villages, yoga and meditation centres," said the spokesman.

"Tourism is driving global and local economies while creating jobs all over the world. Uttar Pradesh, despite having a strong cultural and religious heritage and varied natural attractions currently plays a comparatively small role in the world tourism scene. The untapped potential in the villages and the richness of narratives in every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh just needs to be positioned effectively."

Citing some examples, he said: "The Pawanagar hamlet in Kushinagar is considered to be the 'nirvana bhoomi' of Lord Mahavir. Another legend says that Lord Buddha ate his last meal here. Likewise, in Banda's Sarbai village, an annual festival is organised on Sankranti to celebrate the love story of a warrior Beeran who fell in love with a king's daughter. The place has a temple dedicated to the couple."

He added that Uttar Pradesh's tourism landscape was changing very fast with the development of centres like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kushinagar, Chitrakoot.

With the improved air connectivity, the potential for tourism activity to penetrate in villages has also gone up.

The push to rural tourism will also lead to job creation in the rural interiors.

"We will also be encouraging villagers to start home stays for which they will be mentored by industry players like the Indian Institute of Hotel Management and institutions for tourism development to impart formal training in hospitality," the spokesman said.

