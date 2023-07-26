Yogi provides funds for shelter homes for mentally challenged

Lucknow, July 26 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to provide financial grants to the shelter homes for the mentally challenged, as well as voluntary organisations conducting training programs for running the shelter homes.

The first instalment of the annual grant for the financial year 2023-24 has been released by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to 13 voluntary organizations identified in the entire state. The voluntary organisations which have been selected for financial grants by the Uttar Pradesh government include two in Rampur, two in Lucknow, three in Bareilly, four in Badaun, and one each in Bijnor and Kaushambhi.

According to the government spokesman, the state government is providing an annual grant of Rs 3.37 crore to all selected voluntary organisations for providing training related to the operation of shelter homes for the mentally challenged in the state.

Of this, the process of making Rs 2.02 crore available to these institutions as the first instalment has been started by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The allocation of funds will be done by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which will ensure that all necessary provisions are followed.

A total of 13 voluntary organisations receiving financial grants from the Uttar Pradesh government are Asim Samaj Seva Sansthan and Milan Gramin Jan Kalyan Samiti from Rampur, Sneh Welfare Society and Pal Mercy Home from Lucknow, Upasana Jankalyan Seva Samiti from Bareilly, Aastha Samaj Seva Sansthan and Shakuntala Devi Khadi Village Industries Development Committee, Prabhat Gramodyog Seva Sansthan from Badaun, Laxmi Narayan Gramodyog Vikas Samiti, Viklang Kalyan Seva Samiti and Sarva Hitay Sansthan from Bijnor, Premdham Charitable Society from Bijnor and Deepmala Jan Kalyan Seva Sansthan from Kaushambhi.

Institutions included will be paid the first instalment of the annual grant by the state government for operating the shelter homes for the mentally challenged. Out of these, the first instalment of Rs 14.35 lakh has been approved for six institutions, Rs 12.37 lakh for one and Rs 32.22 lakh for another.

