Yogi to Delhi voters: Time to reject AAP’s ‘Bato aur raj karo’ model

New Delhi, Jan 23 Calling the ruling AAP in Delhi an 'ATM for dispensing lies', Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday fired up the BJP’s Assembly poll campaign, asking voters to repeat their Lok Sabha election verdict against Arvind Kejriwal and team for "pursuing politics of divide and rule".

Addressing a massive election rally in Kirari Assembly constituency for BJP candidate Bajrang Shukla, CM Adityanath said, “Their policy of giving financial assistance to priests initially did not include temple pujaris and when it did, it excluded heads of Valmiki temples.”

“The AAP’s agenda does not include priests of Valmiki temples,” he said, adding that the scheme for paying salaries to heads of religious places started with Moulvis as part of their polarisation strategy.

“Their policy of ‘Banto aur raj karo (divide and rule)' got exposed even in the scheme for giving honorarium to heads of places of worship,” he said, calling the AAP a 'jhoot ka ATM (ATM for dispensing lies).'

Showcasing the performance of “double-engine” governments in states around Delhi and in the Hindi belt – UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the saffron-clad UP CM hit out at Kerjwal and Atishi governments for failure to clean the Yamuna, remove mountains of garbage, provide infrastructure push and affordable and continuous power supply.

Taking to task the ruling AAP over a polluted Yamuna, he said, “The quality of water of the Yamuna is far better in Prayagraj than what it is in Delhi.”

He also targeted the AAP government for failure to improve or beautify any place of worship in Delhi. “Look what has been done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Today, 1,000 places of worship in UP are getting a facelift,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Delhi government for power cuts and costly electricity, the UP CM said, “The rate of one unit of power in Delhi is almost three times the Rs 3.50-Rs 4 that we charge for one unit in UP.”

Seeking a massive mandate for the BJP in Delhi, CM Adityanath said during the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP’s top leader had sought votes by saying that through their verdict they should decide whether he would remain in jail or not.

“

Elections to pick a 70-member Assembly will be held in Delhi on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. The BJP is banking upon star campaigners like PM Modi and CM Adityanath to return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor