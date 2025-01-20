You are India’s global ambassadors in the making: Gautam Adani to students

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 The Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Monday, told students that India, he sees now is alive with runways and "you are India’s global ambassadors in the making".

Addressing an event at the Adani International School here, Gautam Adani told the students they are the wings that will lift India.

“You are part of a generation that has more potential than any generation that has come before it. You will do both take India to the world and bring the world to India. And, my young friends, in this new India, education is your greatest foundation to differentiate,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

Sharing his own early education days, he said, “When I started my journey, I did not have a roadmap, resources or connections.”

“All I had was a dream -- a dream to build something meaningful, something that could contribute to boosting my own confidence. I would dream of this every single day. And as I look back -- I can say that dreams are not the privilege of the rich. They are the reward of those who dare to believe and work tirelessly,” Gautam Adani told students.

While the Adani Group is today India’s fastest-growing conglomerate and has set the pace to create more new businesses than any other business house in the country, “our journey is not just about creating businesses”, he emphasised.

“Every decision we made, every risk we took, was driven by one goal: how can we create something that serves the greater good? It has been about having the courage to give wings to our dreams and the tenacity to fly higher and faster than anybody else. It is about setting a benchmark not to measure against others but to measure ourselves against our own capabilities,” Gautam Adani stressed.

He advised parents to equip their children with resilience, empathy and the ability to serve others.

“Your children get more than just your wealth; they get your values. Encourage them to explore, to innovate, to dream. But also give them roots so they never forget the soil they came from. Teach them that success is not just about personal achievement,” said Gautam Adani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor