‘You are not considering Cong guilty but Gandhi’: Manoj Jha slams NCERT for partly blaming party for partition

New Delhi, Aug 16 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday criticised the NCERT for its new module on Partition, which partly blames the Congress. He said the revised account does not merely target the Congress party but unfairly shifts the blame on Mahatma Gandhi himself.

This came after the NCERT module stated that Partition was not the result of one individual alone but the outcome of three forces — “Jinnah, who had been propagating the partition; the Congress, which accepted the partition; and Mountbatten, who had been sent to implement the partition.”

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Jha said, “History doesn’t change with anyone’s thinking. There is a full context to history. You are not considering the Congress guilty but ‘Gandhi.’ History will never change with such tampering. Nothing can be achieved through this. You are ruining generations. This country needs healing, but you are not able to do that. You only know the language of hate and are experts in sowing hatred.”

RJD leader further reacted on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is set to embark on his ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from Bihar’s Rohtas district on August 17. The yatra is aimed at protesting against alleged irregularities in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

“We only want to secure every vote and ensure the safety of voters. In a democracy, voting is the most basic right. This betrayal will not be tolerated,” Jha added.

Jha also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of ‘next-generation GST reforms’ during his Independence Day address on Friday. PM Modi had promised a “Diwali gift” for citizens in the form of lower tax burdens and a restructured GST system.

Jha said, “Whatever the Opposition had been saying has now been proved true. This is a confession by PM Modi, though he will not apologise. He is admitting that there were functional faults in GST. The Opposition pointed it out earlier, but you ridiculed them. Now you yourself have announced reforms. Why wait for Diwali? Do it now."

The RJD MP further criticised PM Modi for praising the RSS in his Independence Day speech for the first time, as the organisation approaches its centenary year.

“For the first time, you hear such language in an Independence Day address. Where once there was Nehru’s iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny,’ now we have intruders and what not. If they cannot deal with infiltrators, then the Union Home Minister should resign. And what role has the RSS played in Independence, PM Modi? There is no complete knowledge on WhatsApp,” Jha remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor