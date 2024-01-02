‘You are running IS, Mughal govt in K’taka’: Pralhad Joshi slams Cong for action against Kar Sevaks

Bengaluru, Jan 2 Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating action against the Kar Sevaks.

“Is Siddaramaiah in the process of making an IS government here? Or is he running a Mughal, Islamic government in the state?” Joshi told media persons in response to writing of letters by Congress leaders to drop the cases against accused in KG Halli-DJ Halli communal violence and initiation of action against Kar Sevaks.

He said that the Congress is in a state of confusion across the country.

“This dilemma is whether to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir or not. They are creating troubles and when this is not working, the Congress government is reopening the old cases,” the minister said.

On Congress leaders' objection for not inviting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the inauguration of Ram Mandir, the minister said that the space and facilities are limited at the event.

“I am the union minister. I have also not been invited to Ayodhya. There is very little space and limited facilities in Ayodhya. The committee will decide on whom to invite,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- while reacting to the arrest of Kar Sevaks who took part in the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement in the 1990s -- said that his government is not pursuing hate politics.

“What should be done to those who committed wrongs? Should we have to let them go scot free?” the Chief Minister told the media persons.

Sources said that the Karnataka Police has initiated an investigation against Ram Mandir activists who allegedly indulged in destruction of Babri mosque for three decades.

They said that the police department has formed a special team and prepared a list of accused persons who are involved in police cases during 1992 Ram Mandir movement which resulted in violence and communal clashes and demolition of Babri mosque.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor