'You have been a citizens' judge', Dushyant Dave bids tearful farewell to CJI

New Delhi, Aug 26 Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Friday broke down while bidding farewell to Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and said he has been a citizens' judge.

Dave got emotional before the ceremonial bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justices U.U. Lalit and Hima Kohli, and a room packed with lawyers. Dave said, "You have been a citizens' judge. And, I speak on behalf of citizens of this country...you upheld the rights; you upheld the Constitution...your lordship excelled our expectations...you did what really is expected to be done by this institution," and he broke down in open court.

Dave said justice Ramana maintained checks and balances, which were required, and "blessed this country with amazing constitutional morality and constitutional ethos".

With tears filled eyes, Dave said he was very satisfied that Justice Ramana is leaving this court in the great hands of justice U.U. Lalit and the judges who were to follow. "And, I have no doubt, the kind of culture, the kind of atmosphere, and the kind of power you have given to this institution...will be strengthened further...I wish you lots of good luck," said Dave.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, while bidding farewell to the CJI, said even in turbulent times, he ensured the dignity and integrity of the court and called the government to answer.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said it was difficult for him to believe that such a young person like him will be retiring, and added this is not the age when a CJI should be retiring.

Justice Ramana is retiring on Friday day after a tenure of nearly eight years at the Supreme Court.

As per the custom, Justice Raman shared the bench with Chief Justice-designate justice U.U. Lalit on his last working day. Justice Lalit has been recently appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India. He will take over after the retirement of CJI Ramana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor