"You Kept Standing": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hails Rahul's Efforts After INDIA Bloc's Lok Sabha Poll Outcome

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi praised her brother Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, stating that he never backed down and continuously fought for the truth. Her comments came a day after the party's strong performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a heartfelt message for her brother on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you…you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day.

pic.twitter.com/t8mnyjWnCh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 5, 2024

You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. I am proud to be your sister, Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress, a constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance, secured 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, a notable increase from the 52 seats it won in 2019. This surge in seats included gains in Rajasthan and Haryana, which diminished the BJP's electoral dominance in these states.