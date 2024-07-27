'You weren’t even there', FM retorts to Jairam Ramesh’s NITI Aayog claims

New Delhi, July 27 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took to social media platform X to criticise Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after the latter called the "treatment" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting “unacceptable”.

"Since it was established 10 years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM,” Ramesh posted on X.

“It has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner. Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent,” he said.

“It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with. Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable,” Ramesh added.

In her response, FM Sitharaman pointed out that Ramesh was not even present at the meeting.

She clarified that Mamata Banerjee spoke for the full seven minutes allocated to each Chief Minister.

She also noted that some CMs were granted additional time upon request, without any complaints or issues.

“Jairam, you weren’t even there! We all heard Hon. CM Mamata Banerjee. She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time,” she wrote on X.

“A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly not for CM, WB,” Sitharaman added.

The FInance Minister also accused Mamata Banerjee of spreading false information about microphones, stating that they were never turned off for anyone.

She added that Banerjee's claims were merely an attempt to placate the INDIA bloc.

“But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep the INDI alliance happy,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee claimed that she was not allotted sufficient time to speak during the NITI Aayog meeting.

