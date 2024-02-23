You will see even more progress in next five years: PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi, Feb 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that Kashi was an ancient city -- older than time -- and its identity was being nurtured and nourished by the young generation.

“Kashi is not only a pilgrimage site of our faith, it is the awakening centre of India's eternal consciousness. Among the languages that have made the biggest contribution in the upliftment of our knowledge, science and spirituality, Sanskrit is the most prominent,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing students at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

He pointed out that, “We are just an instrument. When we are blessed by Mahadev, development and progress becomes inevitable. I am confident that the youth will take the nation to greater heights in Amrit Kaal. Kashi has seen development in the past ten years which has been mentioned in a coffee table book. You will see even more progress in the next five years.”

He further said, “This is the city of Shiva and also the city of Buddha. Adishankaracharya also got enlightenment here. People come to Kashi in search of peace. People from every province and every religion come and settle in Kashi. Where such a system exists, new ideas are naturally born.”

The Prime Minister, who honoured the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Competition at the function, made a heart-warming gesture when he walked to the spot where the students were sitting and posed for pictures. He later told students that they could access all the pictures on the NaMo app.

