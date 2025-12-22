Young Congress leader Sumit Tigga shot dead in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Ranchi, Dec 22 In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Sumit Tigga, general secretary of the Tribal Congress’s Karra block unit, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Guyu village under the Karra police station area of Khunti district, Jharkhand, officials said on Monday.

The sensational killing, which took place on Sunday evening, has triggered panic and anger among local residents.

Sumit Tigga, the son of Temba Tigga of Guyu village, was unmarried and widely known as an energetic and socially active young tribal leader. He was actively involved in the organisational work of the Tribal Congress as well as various social initiatives, earning him considerable goodwill in his village and nearby areas.

According to preliminary reports, Sumit was at his residence on Sunday evening when two persons known to him called him out around 6.30 p.m. He later joined a group of friends who were sitting near a bonfire in the village.

At around 8 p.m., an unidentified assailant allegedly approached from behind and fired at him, causing him to collapse on the spot in a pool of blood.

After opening fire, the attacker fled the scene. Hearing the gunshot, villagers rushed to the spot and alerted Sumit’s family. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Ranchi for emergency treatment, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On receiving information, Karra police rushed to the village, inspected the crime scene and initiated an investigation. Several people present in the vicinity at the time of the incident were questioned. The body was later taken into police custody and sent to RIMS, Ranchi, for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and that all possible angles, including personal rivalry and political enmity, are being examined.

“We are investigating the case from all aspects and have formed teams to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders, tribal activists and residents strongly condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. They warned that such incidents threaten peace and security in the tribal-dominated region.

Police have assured that the case will be cracked soon and the accused will be brought to justice.

