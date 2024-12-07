Young Indian professionals key to fulfilling global workforce requirements: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 7 India’s youth are the nation’s true wealth, with their talent and skills being recognised and appreciated globally, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has stressed.

During his address at an event in the national capital, the minister emphasised that Indian professionals are contributing significantly to fulfilling global workforce needs.

The webinar was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with the United Nations India, International Labour Organisation (ILO) and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The minister encouraged participants to consider internships or volunteering opportunities with international organisations, adding hat such experiences enhance skills, broaden perspectives and prepare youth for diverse career challenges.

Dr Mandaviya also urged participants to utilise the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, which has over 37 lakh registered establishments seeking talented individuals.

He described the portal as a valuable resource for aspiring youth to find national and international career opportunities.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, highlighted that young people are a major resource for development, key agents of social change and the driving force of economic development and technological innovation.

During the webinar, UN and ILO experts shared key insights on skills, and qualifications required for availing job opportunities in international organisations.

The experts informed about various opportunities in the UN system, such as internships, volunteering programmes, consultancies and young professionals’ programmes, explaining the application processes and the competencies required.

“Further, UN Jobs Portal was explained, with detailed step-by-step guidance for navigating the portal and applying for various positions available,” according to the ministry.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour and Employment), underscored the unique potential of the country’s unprecedented demographic dividend.

She also shared ministry’s plans to expand this initiative by organising more such webinars, to ensure greater reach and impact amongst the youth across the country and those studying abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor