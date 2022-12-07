Young man serves tasty meal for Rs 10, Anand Mahindra tweets appreciation post

Anand Mahindra, the Country's legendary industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Company is very active on social media. He takes notice of social issues and various talents of the country through social media. Apost made by him goes viral and in no time and starts a discussion all over the country.

Now his new tweet become a topic of discussion. Anand Mahindra has taken notice of Awalia Tarun, who is giving full meals for just Rs 10 in Indore. A video of it has been tweeted.

Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle retweeted the 1 minute 46 second video uplodaed by @thebetterindia's Twitter handle. In this video the story of a young man who gives a full meal for just 10 rupees is told. 26 year old Shivam Soni has started this remarkable work by opening a shop called Hunger-Langar.

It can been in the video that many types of food including Masala Dosa, Idli sambar, Matar pulao, Kaman Dhokla are available at the shop. the special thing is that whatever you eat the price is only of Rs 10.

Anand Mahindra not only shared his video but also praised him, not only this but his address is also sought. Anand Mahindra said, It is a powerful story helping others is the best way to heal yourself. I think he has taken outside help to run the Langar. I also want to help, I would be happy to contribute. The mobile number and address of Shivam Soni have also been taken.