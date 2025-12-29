Young people should use technical knowledge for human welfare: Prez Murmu at NIT Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 29 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged students to make their technical knowledge a tool for human welfare and inclusive nation-building while addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, as the chief guest.

She said a convocation ceremony is not merely a celebration of academic success but an occasion to take new resolutions in life.

“Success should not be measured by high positions or achievements alone, but by the positive impact one’s actions have on the lives of others,” the President said.

Highlighting the challenges facing the country, President Murmu noted that issues such as waste management, sustainability, and environmental protection demand not only technical expertise but also social and economic perspectives.

She appreciated the establishment of the Centre for Innovation and Incubation at NIT Jamshedpur, stating that such initiatives strengthen the startup ecosystem and inspire young minds towards innovation.

The President also emphasised that academic institutions should be evaluated not just on rankings and placements, but on their contribution to society.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by the President, along with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Institute Director Prof Gautam Sutradhar, Board of Governors Chairperson Sunil Alagh, and other dignitaries. During the oath ceremony, Prof Sutradhar administered the oath to the graduating students.

Priyanshu Raj (B. Tech Electrical Engineering) and Krishnashtami Mandal (MSc Physics) were awarded gold medals at the convocation.

Welcoming the President, Governor Santosh Gangwar said Jamshedji Tata had envisioned empowerment through education alongside industrial development, a legacy that NIT Jamshedpur continues to uphold.

He urged students to actively contribute to nation-building. State Minister Deepak Birua congratulated those who received the degree.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu graced and addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script in Jamshedpur.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Santhal community has a rich language, literature, and cultural heritage. However, due to the absence of a dedicated script, Santhali was earlier written in Roman, Devanagari, Odia, and Bengali scripts, often leading to incorrect pronunciation.

She recalled that in 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu created the Ol Chiki script, which has since emerged as a powerful symbol of Santhal identity. The President also noted that she had released the Constitution of India in Santhali, written in the Ol Chiki script, on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Expressing confidence, she said the initiative would enable Santhali-speaking people to read and understand the Constitution in their mother tongue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor