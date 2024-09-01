'Your MLA at your doorstep' camapain another drama of AAP, says BJP leader

New Delhi, Sep 1 BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Your MLA At Your Doorstep' campaign, saying that it is another "drama," and accused the party of neglecting the welfare of the people in Delhi.

He said: "The Chief Minister of Delhi is in jail, and no work is being done for the public. Healthcare services are in poor condition, and the state of schools is worsening."

He also pointed out the poor condition of roads, lack of drinking water, and sewage issues in the city where sewage water is entering inside houses of people.

"It is time to get rid of the AAP government. The people of Delhi will give a strong reply to the Aam Aadmi Party this time. This campaign is just another drama as always. Arvind Kejriwal has failed Delhi, and more than half of AAP's leaders are either corrupt or in jail," he added.

Reacting to the ongoing protest in Delhi by BJP at Indira Kalyan Vihar camp against AAP related to inaccurate electric bills, unclean drinking water, Dushyant Gautam stated that BJP has always stood for the people. "They are protesting to highlight how people are suffering under the current regime, with no access to basic amenities that they are entitled to. People are not receiving ration cards, and due to the Aam Aadmi Party government, people of Delhi are facing various difficulties," he added.

Dushyant Gautam also welcomed the decision to change the date of Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5. He expressed appreciation for the Election Commission's decision, noting that the new date could lead to a higher voter turnout and more active electoral participation.

