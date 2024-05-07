Your one vote will make India third largest economy, says PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, May 7 A few hours after he cast his vote in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, urged people of Madhya Pradesh to exercise their franchise in large numbers as that could "shape the future of India."

Addressing a public rally in Khargone, PM Modi emphasised the significance of the ongoing elections as voting in the third phase is underway in 12 states and Union Territories in the country, including nine parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

"Your one vote in this election will make India the third largest economy, increase your earnings, enhance job opportunities for youth, and make a strong India," said Prime Minister Modi.

He continued: "Your one vote enhanced India's influence in the world, removed Article 370 after 70 years, helped in building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, made a tribal daughter the President, ensured reservation rights for women, and sent corrupt individuals to jail. Your one vote secured the future of youth, created immense opportunities, and lifted 25 crore people out of poverty."

All these decisions, said PM Modi, were made possible because of the support that he and his party received in 2014 and 2019 to take the country forward.

"I understand that it is quite hot but I also came here after doing my duty as a citizen of the country. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise to strengthen democracy," he said.

After Khargone, PM Modi will be addressing another rally in Dhar. Voting in Dhar and Khargone, along with six other seats that also include Indore and Ujjain, is scheduled to take place during the fourth round of elections on May 13.

