"Your people insult, abuse me, my family," says Uddhav Thackeray on PM Modi's 'abused 91 times' claim

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he and his family were being constantly "abused" by the BJP, in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent claim that the Congress abused him "91 times".

PM Modi on Saturday reacted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark and said, till now the Congress party and its leaders have abused him 91 times.

"During the Karnataka election campaign, PM Modi said that Congress has abused him 91 times. PM and his team have time to count the abuses but people from his party are abusing me and Aaditya every day. They are using abusive language, why is PM not stopping them? We will answer them in the same language," Uddhav said in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Speaking about the Barsu refinery protest, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I will visit Barsu on May 6 to meet the local people who are opposing the proposed oil refinery. No one can stop me from visiting Barsu, it's part of Maharashtra.

Notably, the residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri have been protesting against the setting up of the refinery.

Former Maharashtra CM further stated, "The golden land of our Mumbai was sold for the bullet train. Why does this bullet train? Who will go from Mumbai to Ahmedabad? I don't know how many "Khokhas" they have taken from this.

"I will break them if they break Mumbai from Maharashtra, all projects have been shifted to other states," Uddhav said.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorgzation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also said, "There were attempts to separate Mumbai so they wanted to divide Shiv Sena and they did it because it will not be possible if Shiv Sena is here. We are not scared of you...In 2024 (Assembly polls) MVA will come into power."

"There is some such force sitting in Delhi which wants to break Maharashtra once again and wants to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, but no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as long as we have breath," he alleged.

Speaking on the Kharghar mishap, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "There's still no FIR pertaining to Kharghar mishap. We demanded a special investigation into the same. This government is insensitive, the incident is a black spot in the history of Maharashtra and this happened in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

As many as 13 people, who attended the open-air Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on April 16, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, died from heatstroke.

