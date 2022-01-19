Youth arrested for terror links in J-K's Poonch

A youth who allegedly had links with terrorists was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Anjum Mehmood.

He was arrested on specific information during a joint operation by police and security forces from his Baila village of Mandi tehsil Monday night, said a police spokesperson.

( With inputs from ANI )

