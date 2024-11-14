Youth arrested in Bengal’s Gaighata for intoxicating, raping minor

Kolkata, Nov 14 Gaighata Police, in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Thursday morning arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl after intoxicating her.

Sources from the state police said that though the event of the rape took place on the night of November 10, the parents of the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Gaighata police station on Wednesday night following which, the accused youth was arrested.

As per the complaint registered with the police, on being invited by the accused, the victim went to his residence to attend his birthday party. There, the accused allegedly mixed alcohol with soft drinks which she consumed.

As she got intoxicated, the accused allegedly raped her.

The parents also complained that when she was back in her senses, the accused threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. So initially, being in a state of shock, the victim did not reveal the matter to her parents.

Finally, on Wednesday night she revealed the matter to her parents, who immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on that complaint, the cops of Gaighata Police arrested the accused youth early on Thursday morning.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused youth will be presented at a district court on Thursday afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

This is the second time in the last 11 days that a report of a rape of a minor girl surfaced at Gaighata. On November 3, another youth at Gaighata, who was infamous in the locality for eve-teasing and a family member of a local Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl.

The state of West Bengal has been in news for the last three months over repeated reports of rape, rape-murders, with the victims in many cases being minors.

The most talked-about tragedy on this count was the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August this year.

