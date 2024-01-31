Youth arrested in B'luru for indulging in indecent act with woman over bet

Bengaluru, Jan 31 A youth has been arrested here for allegedly spanking a woman at a hotel, the police said on Wednesday, adding the man was prompted to carry out the objectionable act by his friends over a bet.

The youth, identified as Chandan, told the police during questioning that he was challenged to spank a young woman at a hotel where he had visited along with his friends.

The police said that incident happened on December 30 last year. The accused works as a gas cylinder delivery boy.

The incident happened at Nammoota Hotel in the Vijayanagar locality of Bengaluru at around 7.30 p.m. on December 30, 2023. A complaint was filed by a female employee of the hotel who saw the accused spanking the woman who was standing near the cash counter while his friends allegedly watched and laughed.

The police registered an FIR in this connection on January 10.

After being spanked, the woman "strongly objected" to Chandan's act and confronted him, following which others also gathered.

However, the accused claimed he was "innocent" and got into an argument along with his friends.

The police during the investigation learned that the accused had formed a group that targetted young girls and women who visited hotels.

They allegedly made a habit of touching them inappropriately, with one of the accused performing the act while others watched.

In case of any trouble, the three would re-group and escape.

CCTV footage related to the incident accessed by the police shows the three accused individuals arriving at the hotel, and "planning" the indecent act.

One of the youths spanks the young woman while his two other friends "closely watch and enjoy the act".

The woman can be seen strongly objecting to the act following which others present in the hotel question the accused individuals.

On sensing trouble, the three youths eventually fled the hotel.

The police have launched a hunt to trace the other two accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor