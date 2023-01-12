Youth attempts to scale Ambala Air Force Station's wall, nabbed

Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft, officials said.

The security personnel of the Air force got alarmed at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when they saw the suspicious youth, scaling the wall of Ambala Air Force Station. The officials immediately ranged on 112 and informed the incident.

Preliminary interrogations suggested that the youth belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Seeing the gravity of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused at Panjokhra Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla said that the arrested suspect has been identified as Ramu, a resident of UP, now he will be interrogated on remand and his mobile will also be examined.

Police's investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor