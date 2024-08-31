Youth beaten, driven around tied to car bonnet; Gujarat cops register case against 3

New Delhi, Aug 31 A shocking video showing a youth being beaten up and then tied to the bonnet of a car and being driven around in Godhra's Kanku Thambhala area prompted police action after the clip went viral on social media.

The incident has led to the registration of cases against both the accused who carried out the assault and the youth who was tied to the car.

The video, which was circulated widely online, shows the young man tied to the bonnet of a car and being driven around after allegedly being caught attempting to steal pesticides and food from a local shop.

Enraged by the attempted theft, the shopkeeper, along with his associates, reportedly beat the youth before tying him to the car's bonnet.

Godhra Taluka Police have taken cognisance of the matter, and cases have been registered against all parties involved.

Deputy Superintendent of Police NV Patel confirmed the incident, stating, "This incident happened on August 29 when a youth tried to steal things from a shopping centre in the Kanku Thambhala area. A video of the youth being beaten, tied to a car's bonnet and being driven around went viral on social media. On the basis of that video, police have registered a case against the youth who tried committing the theft and those who tied him to the bonnet and beat him."

The police investigation into the incident is currently underway, and further actions will be determined based on the findings.

This incident has sparked debate over vigilantism and the appropriate handling of petty crimes in society as more and more incidents emerge in different parts of the nation where people have resorted to taking the law into their own hands and resorting to cruel tactics instead of handing criminals over to the police.

