Youth central to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Vision': Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Jan 11 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Sunday that inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' places the youth at the centre of India's journey towards becoming a developed, self-reliant and inclusive nation.

"The youth of Arunachal Pradesh, with their talent, discipline and deep-rooted cultural values, have a vital role to play in realising this national aspiration through innovation, service, and responsible citizenship," the Governor added.

Lieutenant General Parnaik on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the vibrant youth of the state on the special occasion of National Youth Day on Monday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

He said that the day reminds all the people of the immense energy, idealism, and responsibility that the youth carry in shaping the destiny of our nation.

In his message, the Governor said that Swami Vivekananda was a visionary nationalist who placed unwavering faith in the power of young minds.

His message of universal brotherhood and service to humanity continues to inspire generations, the Governor added.

He said that through his (Swami Vivekananda's) historic address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, he introduced the world to India's timeless values of harmony, spirituality, and inclusiveness.

His ideals remain profoundly relevant in today's rapidly changing world, Governor Parnaik added.

On the National Youth Day, the Governor called upon the young citizens to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, serve the poor and the marginalised, protect the rich natural heritage, uphold the noble traditions, and reject divisive thinking.

"Your dedication and character will be the foundation of a Viksit Arunachal and a Viksit Bharat," he said.

"The Governor in his message conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh for a purposeful, confident, and inspiring future.

