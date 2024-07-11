Youth commits suicide over losing money in online game in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 11 A youth committed suicide by hanging himself after he lost money in an online betting game in Amet town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

The deceased was identified as Shivraj Raigar (22), son of Hazari Lal Raigar, a resident of Raigar Basti in the Bikavas area.

Shivraj, who worked at an e-mitra shop and was addicted to betting games, lost money, after which he withdrew Rs 70,000 from his parents' account but eventually lost that too.

After losing all the money, Shivraj became upset. Fearing embarrassment, he hanged himself in his room on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when Hazari went to Jodhpur for some work and the rest of the family members were on the farm.

When Shivraj's wife came home from the field at around 7 p.m., she saw her husband's body hanging in the room. She called the family and informed them about the incident.

The police were informed, and after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Shivraj's family on Thursday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor