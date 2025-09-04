Youth Congress leader’s custodial assault case exposes police cover-up

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 4 Serious questions have been raised over a possible cover-up in the custodial assault case of Youth Congress Chovannur constituency president V.S. Sujith, with evidence indicating that the accused police officers were deliberately shielded through weak charges and token punishments.

Despite CCTV visuals clearly showing the brutal assault inside the Kunnamkulam police station, the officers were booked only under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code -- a minor offence of “voluntarily causing hurt” that carries a maximum one-year sentence.

Legal advice obtained by the department further stated that no additional departmental action was possible, as the four officers had already been penalised with the stoppage of increments for two years and a bar on promotions for three years.

This effectively insulated the accused from stronger disciplinary measures.

An inquiry report confirmed that the action taken was “only in name,” noting that the officers were never suspended during the investigation.

The report, prepared by ACP K.C. Seth, identified Sub-Inspector Nuhman, Senior CPO Sashidharan, and CPOs Sandeep and Sajeev as those who assaulted Sujith.

Sujith has further alleged that attempts were made to suppress the case by offering him and local leader Varghese Chovannur up to Rs 20 lakh as hush money.

He also claimed that Suhair, then the police driver and now employed with the Revenue Department, had participated in the assault but faced no action.

“I refused to compromise and insisted on legal recourse,” Sujith said, demanding that all five officers be brought to justice.

Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, on Thursday said the police are being manned by a caucus in the office of Chief Minister Vijayan.

“The Congress party demands that all accused individuals be immediately dismissed from service. If the state government fails to take action, we will launch an unprecedented protest. The explanation provided by the top police official is unacceptable and appears to be an attempt to shield the guilty. We will not tolerate this,” said Satheesan.

The incident dates back to April 5, 2023, when Sujith confronted police officers intimidating his friends during a local festival.

He was taken to the Kunnamkulam station, stripped of his shirt, and beaten by multiple officers. CCTV footage obtained only after a two-year legal battle and an order from the Information Commission, shows Sujith being forced into a crouching position and repeatedly struck on his body and face.

Following public outrage after the visuals surfaced, Thrissur DIG Harishankar submitted a report to the DGP.

The officers received minor punishments, with the report describing their offence as “hitting with hands.”

The matter is under direct investigation by the Kunnamkulam court, which is expected to decide on further action.

For Sujith and his supporters, the fight continues.

“Until those responsible are removed from service, we will not end our struggle,” he has declared, as protests led by the Congress gather momentum in Thrissur.

