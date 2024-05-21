Youth dies, 48 fall sick after drinking contaminated water in K’taka CM’s native district

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 21 One person died and more than 48 others fell sick after drinking contaminated water in K. Salundi village, located in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s native Mysuru district.

The deceased youth was identified as 24-year-old Kanakaraju. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday and died on Tuesday morning.

The other 48 residents are being treated at a private hospital.

Authorities stationed ambulances in the village after the death of the man.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contacted the District Commissioner and District Health Officer on Monday to take updates on the incident. He asked the authorities to find the cause of the water contamination and take appropriate measures.

The CM also ordered the authorities to ensure proper treatment for those who have fallen sick.

JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda visited the hospital and demanded that the government release compensation for the victims.

