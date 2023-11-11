Youth dies after chemicals for making firecrackers explodes in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 A 21-year-old youth died while mixing sulphur and potash to make firecrackers at his home in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu, a resident of Welcome.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, a police control room call was received on Friday at 2.10 p.m., regarding a blast and injury at a house in the Welcome area.

Upon reaching the spot it was found that Himanshu had sustained injuries after a blast from some unknown material at around 2 p.m. in his house.

“After injury, Himanshu was shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment at 8.30 p.m.,” said the DCP.

“The Crime and FSL teams visited the spot. The probable reason for the blast seems that Himanshu was mixing Sulphur and Potash to make firecrackers at home, but it exploded and he was injured badly,” said the DCP.

