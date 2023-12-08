Youth dies as friend pushes him in front of truck in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna, Dec 8 In a shocking incident, a youth threw his friend in front of a mini truck in Bihar's Darbhanga district, leading to his death, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Bela Durga temple under University police station in the city.

During investigation, CCTV footage surfaced before district police where three to four men were standing near the roadside and as a mini truck approached them, one of the persons suddenly pushed another one in front of it and fled the spot.

"Initially, we were investigating it as an accident but after seeing the CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that one youth pushed another in front of a mini truck," Superintendent of Police, City, Sagar Kumar said.

The deceased was identified as Jay Kumar Paswan, son of Mangal Paswan, a native of Bela Shankar locality under the University police station in the district.

"We have constituted a dedicated team headed by a SDPO rank officer to investigate this case. The team is making efforts to identify the accused. He will be put behind the bars soon," the SP said.

"We have seized the vehicle but the driver and helper are on the run. We are also making efforts to nab them too," he added.

