Youth dies of gunshot injury in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Aug 4 A 20-year-old youth succumbed to a fatal gunshot injury in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

The victim, identified as Rohit Brar, a resident of Sardar Colony, Rohini Sector-16, was brought to BJRM Hospital by three acquaintances after sustaining a firearm injury near H Block, Jahangirpuri.

According to an official press note issued by the Jahangir Puri police station, "On August 3, 2025, information was received at PS Jahangir Puri from BJRM Hospital regarding a gunshot injury case. A young male, later identified as Rohit Brar (20), R/o Sardar Colony, Rohini, Sector-16, was admitted to the hospital by his acquaintances Pankaj @ Pankha, Alam, and Akash after sustaining a firearm injury near H Block, Jahangir Puri."

The Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report confirmed a firearm entry wound located below the victim’s left cervical bone. Despite immediate medical attention, Brar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have stated that no eyewitnesses to the incident have been found so far. Furthermore, the three men who brought the victim to the hospital fled soon after and are currently untraceable.

Efforts are underway to locate and question them in connection with the incident.

"Local enquiry revealed no eyewitnesses to the incident. The three individuals who brought the victim to the hospital fled thereafter and are currently being traced," the press note added.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide, and have launched a full-scale investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

The incident has sparked concern among residents over rising crime in the area, with many urging law enforcement to intensify patrolling and surveillance in sensitive localities like Jahangirpuri.

