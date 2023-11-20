Youth drowns during Chhath puja in Bihar

Patna, Nov 20 A youth drowned in a pond in Bihar’s Begusarai district while helping devotees offer 'Argha' during Chhath puja, an official said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Ansu Jha (21), a native of Kesawe village, went to the pond where Chhath devotees were offering 'Argha' to Lord Sun. The officials said he went deep inside the water body to offer the Argha. During the process, he slipped and fell into deep water.

The other villagers jumped into the pond but failed to rescue Jha in time. The villagers fished out his body.

Jha was working as a salesman in a local stencil shop in Barauni and was the only bread earner of the family.

