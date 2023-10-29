Youth found dead at residence of Congress MLA in Bihar

Patna, Oct 29 A 20-year-old youth was found dead at the residence of Congress MLA in Bihar’s Nawada district.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Singh, a relative of Congress MLA from Hisua assembly constituency Neetu Singh. His dead body was found in a room of the house which belongs to Neetu Singh. It is located at Narhat village in the district.

“We have learnt about the incident and the SHO of Narhat police station immediately rushed to the spot. The dead body was found in a room with wound marks on it. The preliminary investigation revealed that he was beaten with batons and led to his death. We have pressed forensic and dog squad teams to collect evidence,” said Ambrish Rahul, SP of Nawada.

He said that the Hisua MLA Neetu Singh and her family are not living in the village. A person named Golu Singh, son of Suman Singh, who is a brother in law of Neetu Singh, was living there and the dead body was found in his room.

“Following the incident, deceased family members suspected that Golu may be involved in the murder of Piyush, who is absconding now. We have constituted a team headed by Rajauli SDPO to investigate this incident. The dead body was sent to the postmortem. We are waiting for the reports to reach out the actual reasons of death,” Rahul said.

