Youth found dead with multiple stab wounds in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 A 19-year-old youth died after he was stabbed multiple times in southeast Delhi on Thursday, said an officer, adding that his body was found in a park adjacent to the boundary wall of the Lotus Temple.

The deceased was identified as Raju, a resident of Rajasthan.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Amar Colony police station on Thursday night informing about of an injured person and need for an ambulance.

Upon reaching the spot, police found body of a male a having multiple stab injuries over neck, left hand and abdomen lying in the park adjacent to the boundary wall of the Lotus Temple.

"The mobile phone of the deceased was lying there. It was also learnt that the deceased came to Delhi about a month back and temporarily residing at Neem Chowk, Garhi, Delhi with his father," the officer said.

"The South East District crime team inspected the spot and exhibits were lifted from the there. The medico-legal case of the deceased was prepared and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered," he added.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and to identify the accused, the officer said.

