Youth from UP's Lalitpur killed by mob in Bhopal

Bhopal, June 23 A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur was allegedly killed by a mob following an altercation in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal last week, police said on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred in Ibrahim Ganj area under Hanuman Ganj police station.

The deceased has been identified as Yuvraj Verma.

After the brutal attack, the mob left the victim lying on road, who was later recovered by the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rakesh Singh Baghel, told IANS that the victim was found lying unconscious on roadside.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Hamidia hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries early during treatment, according to the police.

"The victim was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. When we (police) took him to the hospital, we thought he has no serious injuries. But unfortunately, he died. Probably, he died of severe internal injuries. The exact reason will be known after the post-mortem report comes," ACP Baghel said.

The police officer also added that the incident occurred probably after giving way to the victim or the victim's bike hit the accused.

"Victim and the accused persons were not known to each other. They probably engaged into a fight over giving way to the victim to pass. Further investigation is underway," he said.

When asked the accused persons were participants of the religious procession and they were holding swords, ACP Baghel said that they may have come to attend the religious procession, but they were not holding swords.

"Lord Ram's procession was carried out during late on Sunday. But the participants were not holding swords. This incident occurred around two hours after the procession was over. Adequate police personnel were deployed during the procession," he told IANS.

The Police officer also said that the victim was not known to the accused persons.

"The victim was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur and he had come to his relative's home in Ibrahim Ganj area. Multiple teams have been deployed to identify the accused persons, and they all will be arrested as soon as possible," he added.

The incident sparked a political controversy with the Congress questioning the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh met the victim's family at the Hamidia hospital on Monday.

