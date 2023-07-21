Youth gunned down after dinner party in Bihar's Khagaria

Patna July 21 A youth in Bihar’s Khagaria district was gunned down after a dinner party, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Goth Tola village under Salakhua police station in adjoining Saharsa district.

The victim was shot in the eye and was declared brought dead after he was rushed to the nearby primary health centre in Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

“We had a fish & rice party near the Dhamara railway station on Thursday night. After the party got over, we were crossing the flyover to reach platform No. 2. In the middle of the flyover, one of the friends fired in the air and then shot Nitish in the eye, who collapsed. Due to darkness, we were not sure as to who fired at him,” said Pushkar Kumar, Nitish's friend.

Askok Rai, the SHO of Mansi GRP, said: “We have not received a written complaint from the victim’s family yet. We are quizzing his friends to find out the actual reason for the murder.”

"The victim along with his friends used to visit Dhamara railway station to eat fish & rice and then return late in the night,” Rai said.

