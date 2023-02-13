Youth hacked to death near court complex in Coimbatore

Chennai, Feb 13 A 24-year-old youth, Gokul was hacked to death by a four-member gang wearing masks near the Coimbatore court complex. The deceased, according to the police, was part of a gang that had killed a youth V. Sriram alias Kurangu Sriram (22) in December 2021. Sriram was killed by the rival gang for area dominance.

The police said that Gokul along with his friend had reached near the court complex after the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for not appearing before the court after he had come out on bail in the murder case of Sriram.

Gokul's friend Manoj was with him when the four-member gang approached them. Onlookers told the police that one of the gang members hacked Gokul who got a cut on his neck and died on the spot.

Manoj who hails from Sadasivapuram in Coimbatore tried to stop the gang which injured him also. He has been admitted to Coimbatore government medical college with injuries on his head.

The four-member gang walked away through the busy State Bank road where both the Commissionerate of police and the district collector's office are situated.

The Coimbatore City police commissioner has constituted five teams of police to arrest the culprits.

