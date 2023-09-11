Youth hangs himself, family blames harassment by teacher

Lucknow, Sep 11 A 24-year-old student at the Ram Prasad Bismil College in Kakori, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Lucknow, allegedly due to the harassment by a teacher.

The victim, Shahrukh ,24, was pursuing fourth semester of the Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEEd).

His father, Zafar Iqbal, informed the police that Shahrukh went to his room to offer ‘namaz’ on Sunday.

When he did not come out, his family members called him but got no response. The family members broke the door to find Shahrukh hanging from the ceiling with a rope tied around his neck.

Shahrukh’s mother, Shabibi Jahan, alleged that a teacher at the school had been harassing Shahrukh.

The victim’s mother demanded action against the accused teacher. Shabibi Jahan is a primary school teacher in Unnao and his sister Fardeen is an advocate.

It came to light that another student of the same college had committed suicide in the past.

The victim’s mother said that Shahrukh was doing internship at a school and the accused teacher had said that he would ensure that he gets injured in an accident.

Family members alleged that the victim committed suicide due to scary stories told by his teachers about the school where he was doing internship at present.

His mother also alleged that his teacher Prajapati was harassing him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chowk, Sunil Sharma said that the postmortem examination had confirmed suicide.

“As soon as we receive a complaint, an FIR will be lodged,” he said.

