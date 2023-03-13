Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car, vehicle seized

Ghaziabad, March 13 A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar.

The vehicle has also been seized.

The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district.

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police.

