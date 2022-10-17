Youth held for killing dog in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 In a shocking incident, a young man killed a stray dog on a pavement by hitting its head with a brick.

The youth said that he was irked over the constant barking by the dog.

The incident was caught on CCTV at a shop in the area. The video clip shows the youth, Jackie, walking up to the dog, and smashing its head with a brick.

A case has been registered after the owner of the shop, Dharmendra, submitted the CCTV footage to the police.

The police then launched a search to trace Jackie, who was on the run, and arrested him, police officials said.

