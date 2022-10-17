Youth held for killing dog in UP's Kanpur
By IANS | Published: October 17, 2022 11:57 AM 2022-10-17T11:57:02+5:30 2022-10-17T12:10:14+5:30
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 In a shocking incident, a young man killed a stray dog on a ...
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 In a shocking incident, a young man killed a stray dog on a pavement by hitting its head with a brick.
The youth said that he was irked over the constant barking by the dog.
The incident was caught on CCTV at a shop in the area. The video clip shows the youth, Jackie, walking up to the dog, and smashing its head with a brick.
A case has been registered after the owner of the shop, Dharmendra, submitted the CCTV footage to the police.
The police then launched a search to trace Jackie, who was on the run, and arrested him, police officials said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app