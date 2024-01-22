Youth in Bengal’s Tarakeswar commits suicide after killing mother and sister

Kolkata, Jan 22 In a shocking incident, a youth at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district of West Bengal committed suicide on Monday morning after killing his mother and elder sister.

As per preliminary police investigation, first the youth charred his mother and elder sister to death and thereafter killed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room of his residence.

The three deceased have been identified as Bijoli Maiti (54), Sujata Maiti (31) and Subham Maiti. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem following which the exact causes of deaths will be ascertained.

The neighbours informed the police that on Monday morning they got some burning smell emanating from within the house whether the three deceased persons used to reside.

On feeling inquisitive, some of the neighbours banged the entrance door. But noone responded. Then the neighbours informed the local police station.

When the police broke open the door, they saw the charred bodies of the mother and daughter on the floor and the hanging body of the son from the ceiling.

The police are yet to be sure over the exact reason that might have prompted the son to take such an extreme shape, the neighbours told the investigating officials that financial problems could have played some role behind the incident.

This is the second such incident in West Bengal within a span of less than a month. On January 3, the cops recovered the decomposed bodies of three members of a same family from the closed flat near Garia Station Road on the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

The deceased persons in that case were an aged couple and their son. Investigation revealed that financial prompted them to commit suicide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor