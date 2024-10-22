Youth jumps off 3rd floor of Hyderabad hotel to escape dog, dies

Hyderabad, Oct 22 In a shocking incident, a youth died after jumping from the third floor of a hotel in Hyderabad to save himself from a dog.

The incident occurred at VV Pride Classic Hotel under the limits of Chandanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate late on Sunday night but came to light after more than 24 hours.

Hailing from Tenali in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, 23-year-old Uday along with his friends had checked into the hotel located in the Ashok Nagar area in Ramachandrapuram. When he went to the third floor of the hotel, he found a dog in the corridor who came charging at him. The youth panicked and finding no way to save himself, jumped through the window.

The youth sustained grievous injuries and by the time he was shifted to hospital, he had succumbed. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police shifted the body to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Chandanagar Police registered a case and took up an investigation. It was not clear how the dog came onto the third floor of the hotel building.

Police were questioning the hotel management and employees about the incident.

This is the second such incident in the city. In January last year, a 23-year-old food delivery boy died after he jumped off the third floor of a building when a pet dog came charging at him.

Mohammed Rizwan (23) had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel on January 11.

When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd came charging towards him. Rizwan, while trying to save himself, jumped from the third floor and sustained grievous injuries.

He was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where he succumbed to injuries four days later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor